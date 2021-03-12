Covid-19 Vaccine Registration & Transportation

Dallas Park and Recreation Department and Dallas County Health and Human Services have a unique opportunity for residents that reside in one of these 17 "FEMA Priority Zip Codes" listed below. Residents can call the recreation within their zip code to register for the COVID-19 vaccine and once registered, they will receive information on when to arrive at the designated pick up spot to be driven to receive the COVIDE-19 vaccine! It's that easy!

FEMA Priority Zip Codes:

75042, 75061, 75150, 75210, 75211, 75212, 75215, 75216, 75217, 75220, 75224, 75227, 75228, 75231, 75237, 75241, 75243.

Vaccines are for anyone who has a 1B health condition or is 50 or older.

Please contact the Recreation Center within your zip code to reserve your spot. Pre-registration is required.

Must live in one of the 17 FEMA priority zip codes: 75042, 75061, 75150, 75210, 75211, 75212, 75215, 75216, 75217, 75220, 75224, 75227, 75228, 75231, 75237, 75241, 75243.

Masks are required for the duration of the appointment & ride.

At least one form of ID will be required.

Transportation and the vaccine are free.

*In case of inclement weather leading to the closing of the vaccination site, we will contact you to reschedule.

Call the Recreation Center and register today!

Recreation Center Address Phone Number Pick Up Location Date Bachman 2750 Bachman Dr., 75220 214-670-6266 Bachman Parking Lot Wednesday, March 17 Beckley Saner 100 Hobson 75224 214-670-7595 Beckley Saner Parking Lot Tuesday, March 16 Eloise Lundy 1228 Reverend CBT Smith St.75203 214-670-6781 Beckley Saner Parking Lot Tuesday, March 16 Harry Stone 2403 Millmar 75228 214-670-0949 Harry Stone Parking Lot Monday, March 15 Kiest 3080 S. Hampton 75224 214-670-1918 Kiest Parking Lot Wednesday, March 17 Singing Hills 6805 Patrol Way, 75241 214-670-7550 Singing Hills Parking Lot Tuesday, March 16 Tommie M. Allen 7071 Bonnieview 75241 214-670-0986 Singing Hills Parking Lot



Tuesday, March 16



Willie B. Jonson 12225 Willowdell, 75243 214-670-6182 Hamilton Park Pacesetter Magnet School Monday, March 15

Registration

Phone registration will be held the following dates and times (call any of the centers listed above to register): Friday, March 12, 2021 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Registration ends at 1 p.m. for Beckley Saner, Eloise Lundy, Singing Hills & Tommie M. Allen) Tuesday, March 16, 2021 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Registration ends at 1 p.m. for Kiest and Bachman) Wednesday, March 17, 2021 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

If you are not comfortable riding on the bus, you may drive yourself to the testing site. (PLEASE READ THE BULLET POINTS BELOW) Participant must register with the recreation center Participant will need to show up at the recreation center at the scheduled time of the trip and check in Once the participant has checked in, they may proceed to Fair Park or they can follow the bus. If they follow the bus, they MUST get in the car lane once they arrive at Fair Park. They cannot enter the same gate as the bus.

Participants with Special Needs – The participant will need to be self-sufficient to ride the bus. If the participant requires a caretaker to be with them, it is better for them to take their own vehicle, follow the steps above for if a participant wants to drive themselves.



