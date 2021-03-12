Covid-19 Vaccine Registration & Transportation

Dallas Park and Recreation Department and Dallas County Health and Human Services have a unique opportunity for residents that reside in one of these 17 "FEMA Priority Zip Codes" listed below. Residents can call the recreation within their zip code to register for the COVID-19 vaccine and once registered, they will receive information on when to arrive at the designated pick up spot  to be driven to receive the COVIDE-19 vaccine! It's that easy! 

FEMA Priority Zip Codes:

75042, 75061, 75150, 75210, 75211, 75212, 75215, 75216, 75217, 75220, 75224, 75227, 75228, 75231, 75237, 75241, 75243.

  • Vaccines are for anyone who has a 1B health condition or is 50 or older. 
  • Please contact the Recreation Center within your zip code to reserve your spot. Pre-registration is required.
  • Must live in one of the 17 FEMA priority zip codes: 75042, 75061, 75150, 75210, 75211, 75212, 75215, 75216, 75217, 75220, 75224, 75227, 75228, 75231, 75237, 75241, 75243.
  • Masks are required for the duration of the appointment & ride.
  • At least one form of ID will be required. 
  • Transportation and the vaccine are free.

*In case of inclement weather leading to the closing of the vaccination site, we will contact you to reschedule.

Call the Recreation Center and register today!

Recreation CenterAddressPhone NumberPick Up LocationDate 
Bachman2750 Bachman Dr., 75220214-670-6266Bachman Parking LotWednesday, March 17
Beckley Saner100 Hobson 75224214-670-7595Beckley Saner Parking LotTuesday, March 16
Eloise Lundy1228 Reverend CBT Smith St.75203214-670-6781Beckley Saner Parking LotTuesday, March 16
Harry Stone 2403 Millmar 75228214-670-0949Harry Stone Parking LotMonday, March 15
Kiest3080 S. Hampton 75224214-670-1918Kiest Parking LotWednesday, March 17
Singing Hills6805 Patrol Way, 75241214-670-7550Singing Hills Parking LotTuesday, March 16
Tommie M. Allen7071 Bonnieview 75241214-670-0986Singing Hills Parking Lot

Tuesday, March 16

Willie B. Jonson12225 Willowdell, 75243214-670-6182Hamilton Park Pacesetter Magnet SchoolMonday, March 15

Registration

  • Phone registration will be held the following dates and times (call any of the centers listed above to register):
    • Friday, March 12, 2021     2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Saturday, March 13, 2021        9 a.m. – 1 p.m.   
    • Monday, March 15, 2021         10 a.m. – 8 p.m.   (Registration ends at 1 p.m. for Beckley Saner, Eloise Lundy, Singing Hills &  Tommie M. Allen)
    • Tuesday, March 16, 2021         10 a.m. – 8 p.m.   (Registration ends at 1 p.m. for Kiest and Bachman)
    • Wednesday, March 17, 2021  10 a.m. – 8 p.m.     
  • If you are not comfortable riding on the bus, you may drive yourself to the testing site. (PLEASE READ THE BULLET POINTS BELOW)
    • Participant must register with the recreation center
    • Participant will need to show up at the recreation center at the scheduled time of the trip and check in
    • Once the participant has checked in, they may proceed to Fair Park or they can follow the bus.  If they follow the bus, they MUST get in the car lane once they arrive at Fair Park.  They cannot enter the same gate as the bus.
  • Participants with Special Needs – The participant will need to be self-sufficient to ride the bus.  If the participant requires a caretaker to be with them, it is better for them to take their own vehicle, follow the steps above for if a participant wants to drive themselves.